Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE BHE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHE. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

