Tricon Residential Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TCN opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

