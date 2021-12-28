Total Investment Management Inc. Has $13.89 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 21.25% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 178.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,103,000.

Shares of BKIE opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.30 and a 12 month high of $76.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20.

