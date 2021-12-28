Total Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 17,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $1,674,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $268.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $268.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

