Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 325,578 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,578 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 176,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $153.37 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

