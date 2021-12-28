Bbva USA Sells 1,286 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bbva USA cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Bbva USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bbva USA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Accenture by 34.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $415.33 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $415.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

