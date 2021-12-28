Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $436,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.