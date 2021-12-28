Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

