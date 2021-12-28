Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $29.75 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $29,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $223,420,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $654.84 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

