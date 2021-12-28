Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

