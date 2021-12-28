INT Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $889,058.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.49 or 0.00384875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT Chain

