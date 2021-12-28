HackenAI (HAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.99 or 0.07920410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,999.76 or 1.00051436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.