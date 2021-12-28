Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TMC the metals.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMC shares. Benchmark started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMC opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

