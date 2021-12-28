Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $184.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.62.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,781,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $182.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.38. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

