Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $79.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

