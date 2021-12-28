Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Novanta comprises approximately 1.4% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Novanta by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Novanta by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NOVT opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.53 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.