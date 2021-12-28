Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

