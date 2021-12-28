Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

OKTA stock opened at $229.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.93. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

