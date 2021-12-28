Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $197.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day moving average is $175.29. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $198.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

