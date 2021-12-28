Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 500 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience makes up 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total transaction of $2,338,108.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,851 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,379. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

