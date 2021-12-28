CPUchain Market Cap Tops $37,296.77 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $37,296.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.99 or 0.07920410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,999.76 or 1.00051436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 58,658,725 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPUchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

