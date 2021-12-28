Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 9,588 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

