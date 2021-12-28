Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 38,232 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,232 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.51% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

