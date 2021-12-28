Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $192.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.