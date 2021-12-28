FlypMe Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $5.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007308 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

