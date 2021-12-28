REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $110,033.00 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of REX stock opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $589.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REX shares. Truist upped their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in REX American Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.