REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $110,033.00 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of REX stock opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $589.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.06.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in REX American Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.