4,160 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,207,428 shares of company stock worth $98,083,768 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

