AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $150.23 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.