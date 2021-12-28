Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,094 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after purchasing an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

