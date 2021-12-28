iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 2.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 785,724 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

