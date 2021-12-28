Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 100 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 97,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $223.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.62. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.