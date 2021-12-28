Larson Financial Group LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter.

DFAS stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.86. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

