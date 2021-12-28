Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.