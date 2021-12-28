Keel Point LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

