Accel Wealth Management Acquires 1,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

