4,506 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

