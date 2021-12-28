Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

