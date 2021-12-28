Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.79 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $181,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $478.10 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.