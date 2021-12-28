Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $327.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.23 and a 200-day moving average of $303.61. Danaher has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaher stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.