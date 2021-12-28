Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The company had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NOG. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

