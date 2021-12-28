CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $42,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 772.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $209.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.02 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,432 shares of company stock worth $36,525,293. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

