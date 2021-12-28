816,561 Shares in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 816,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.89% of ReNew Energy Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

