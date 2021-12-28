Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.23. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

