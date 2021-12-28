Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 68,221 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,221 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of Sunrun worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 7.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

