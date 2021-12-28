Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $200.05 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 844,269 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 3.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.25% of Enbridge worth $200,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

