Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 1,652.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759,868 shares during the period. Genesis Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $50,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 745,677 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.71%.

GEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.