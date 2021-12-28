1,521 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

