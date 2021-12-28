Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) PT at €160.64

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €160.64 ($182.54).

WCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($144.32) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR WCH opened at €132.40 ($150.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a one year high of €174.75 ($198.58).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.