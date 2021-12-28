Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $443.52 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,540,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 148,170 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 7.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $443,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

LNG opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

