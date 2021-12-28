Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 715 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Shares of BA opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

